Ex-Astros Pitcher, Former All-Star Could Be Solid Option To Bolster Red Sox Bullpen

The Boston bullpen already has been improved but could be even more

The Boston Red Sox's main focus right now certainly is the middle infield, but there are other ways the team can still improve.

Boston already has improved its bullpen this offseason after having one of the worst bullpens in the league last season, but there's still room for growth. The Red Sox currently only have two left-handed relievers on the roster so if the team wanted to add another, one option who could fit in perfectly would be former Houston Astros hurler Will Smith.

Smith began the 2022 campaign as a member of the Atlanta Braves but finished it with the Houston Astros after being acquired ahead of the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline. The move worked out for both sides as the 33-year-old compiled a 3.27 across 24 appearances in Houston while helping to propel the team to the World Series.

The 33-year-old was an All-Star in 2019 as a member of the San Francisco Giants after putting together a perfect 6-0 record to go along with a 2.76 ERA across 63 appearances. Smith struck an eye-popping 96 batters across 65 1/3 innings pitched.

Throughout his career, the journeyman has proven that he's a dependable left-handed arm out of any bullpen that he's been in. Smith has a career ERA of 3.59. If he had taken the hill with Boston in 2022 and put up an ERA at that level, it would've been the fourth-best on the team among relievers with over 20 appearances.

Boston's bullpen already has been improved with the additions of Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, and Joely Rodriguez, but another arm couldn't hurt. Right now the Red Sox only have Rodriguez and Josh Taylor as lefties out of the bullpen and Taylor wasn't able to take the hill for Boston last season due to injuries.

Smith may be a few seasons removed from his lone All-Star appearance, but he's still a solid relief pitcher who at the very least could add another dimension to the Boston bullpen.

Boston has bigger things to worry about right now with both middle infield positions empty at the moment. If the Red Sox still are looking at ways to improve the bullpen, though, Smith would be a solid option with upside.

