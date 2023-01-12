Red Sox Reportedly Linked To Trio Of Former All-Stars To Fill In For Trevor Story

There are plenty of options on the table for the Red Sox

Who will be turning double plays up the middle for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?

Boston has two holes to fill after losing longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts in free agency to the San Diego Padres and second baseman Trevor Story to injury after undergoing elbow surgery on his throwing arm.

The Red Sox could opt for an internal combination of Enrique Hernandez and Christian Arroyo, bring in two new players, or some combination of the two. Speculation has been swirling since Story's surgery was announced and while no move has been made, the Red Sox have been linked to former All-Stars Elvis Andrus, Jose Iglesias, and Josh Harrison, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Trevor Story's elbow surgery means they need shortstop help and will sign one or two middle infielders," Heyman said. "Elvis Andrus, Jose Iglesias (who started in Boston), and Josh Harrison are considerations."

Iglesias would be the most familiar name of the bunch having already spent two different stints in Boston. The 33-year-old began his career with the Red Sox in 2011 and remained with the team until being dealt with during the 2013 campaign. He re-joined Boston in 2021 during the stretch run and help propel the team to the playoffs.

Andrus spent the first 12 years of his career with the Texas Rangers, earning both his All-Star nods. The 34-year-old has spent time with the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox since but currently is a free agent.

Harrison spent the first eight years of his career patrolling the middle of the infield for the Pittsburgh Pirates where he earned both of his All-Star appearances. Harrison has played for the Athletics and White Sox since but has taken the field for the Detroit Tigers and Washington Nationals.

If the Red Sox were to come to terms on a deal with any of the three infielders, it certainly would help give them time as they wait to see if Story will be able to return to the field in 2023. Boston has plenty of work to do if it wants to be competitive next season and the middle infield is the most glaring concern at the moment.

With the way the free agency has gone to this point, the Red Sox will have to make a move very soon if they want to nab any of the three former All-Stars before another team can do so themself.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop