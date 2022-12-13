Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs With Twins, Officially Ending Any Chance Of Reunion

The Boston Red Sox will not be returning one of the most beloved players of the previous two decades despite what appeared to be mutual interest.

Catcher Christian Vázquez has signed a three-year deal with the Minnesota Twins according to multiple reports. The deal is said to be in the $30 million range.

Both Vázquez and the fan base were all-in on a potential reunion, but Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made other plans.

The 32-year-old backstop is the latest of a wave of core members of the 2018 championship roster to sign elsewhere, though Vázquez was shipped to the eventual World Series champion Houston Astros a day before the Major League Baseball Trade Deadline.

Still, given Vázquez's heartfelt post-trade comments, a reunion certainly was on the table. Bloom appears content to allocate funds in other ways but he has stated a desire to upgrade his catching group at different points throughout the offseason.

Vázquez hit .274 with 32 extra-base hits including nine home runs, 52 RBIs and a .714 OPS in 119 games last season -- though he was much better in Boston.

The Red Sox will aim to replace those numbers with a combination of Reese McGuire, Connor Wong, and any potential future addition.

