Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Says He's Looking Into 'Significant' Trades This Offseason

As the Major League Baseball free-agent market continues to dwindle down, the Boston Red Sox's search to improve on last year's last-place finish in the American League East becomes more challenging by the day.

However, there still is one market that has just begun to heat up -- the trade market.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom previously mentioned how active they were in trade discussions at the MLB Winter Meetings, and he continues to bring up the trade market as an avenue to improve the 2023 roster.

"I actually think the trade market could be a really good route to adding impact to our club,” Bloom told The Athletic's Chad Jennings on Monday. “We are looking (into) a lot of significant moves there as long as we can do it in a way that isn’t just robbing Peter to pay Paul, that’s actually moving us forward in 2023 and giving us a chance to make a significant step forward from where we sit today.”

Bloom tipped his hand at the Winter Meetings last week, claiming he went into the offseason in search of three relievers, a starting pitcher, a shortstop and a couple of bats.

We can cross relievers off the list of absolute needs following the additions of left-hander Joely Rodriguez, right-hander Chris Martin and right-hander Kenley Jansen. The team obviously will make other additions in some capacity to the bullpen, but it's no longer a priority.

Boston very publically lost out on shortstop Xander Bogaerts, and has yet to add another option. Bloom's mentioned wanting to add a middle infielder since these comments as well.

The team has not added a starter this offseason -- unless they count James Paxton accepting his player option -- which might be the most logical position to trade for given the free-agent pitching market not going in Boston's favor.

The other area Bloom has mentioned to multiple outlets is his desire to add an impact right-handed bat.

The Red Sox's leading front office member appeared to nearly guarantee a notable trade will be made this winter.

"For us to do what we’re hoping to do this offseason, I think the trade route really needs to be a part of it," Bloom said. "That requires another club that is up for doing something -- even if it comes at a cost -- that still makes sense for us and makes us better. … It’s something we are very, very actively exploring."

Bloom did wisely give himself the caveat of saying that it takes two teams to make a deal, but essentially said he wouldn't be doing his job well if he didn't swing a notable trade this winter.

One thing that stood out was that he disparaged the idea of making a minor trade multiple times in his discussion with Jennings. If a trade is made, Bloom wants it to be one that makes waves.

That doesn't mean he's going to acquire Shohei Ohtani from the Los Angeles Angels, but he's clearly not talking about moving struggling first baseman Bobby Dalbec for a middling reliever and calling it a day -- though that move might happen as well.

The trade market is heating up, and it sounds likely that Bloom will be searching far and wide for a player to improve the major league roster, likely either a right-handed bat or a notable starter.

