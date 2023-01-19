Ex-Red Sox Hurler Reportedly Signs With AL East Rival As Potential Bullpen Depth Piece

The Boston Red Sox may face off with a familiar foe in 2023.

Former Red Sox longtime reliever Heath Hembree reportedly agreed to terms on a minor league deal with the American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, according to the Tampa Bay Times' Marc Topkin.

Hembree joined the Red Sox ahead of the 2014 campaign and stayed with the squad until he was dealt to the Philadelphia Phillies during the 2020 season along with fellow reliever Brandon Workman for Nick Pivetta and Connor Seabold.

In just under seven full seasons in Boston, Hembree compiled an ERA of 3.70 to go along with a 15-5 record across 251 appearances. The 34-year-old was a part of the 2018 Red Sox World Series winning squad.

Hembree has bounced around since being traded from Boston. The hurler spent the 2021 season with the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds and then took the field with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Pittsburgh Pirates in 2022.

The former Red Sox relief pitcher has struggled since 2020 and over that span has compiled a 6.08 ERA in 86 appearances. He has shown that he still can strike batters out and has recorded 11.3 strikeouts per nine innings over the last two seasons, but he's been unable to avoid bats.

If Hembree can return to his Boston form, Tampa Bay could have a depth option out of the bullpen but likely nothing more. The right-hander finished 2022 in the 61st percentile for fastball velocity, but he likely won't provide the Rays anything more than a back-of-the-bullpen depth option if injuries pop up or poor performances.

At the end of the day, Hembree doesn't move the needle for Tampa Bay, but if he makes the major league roster could be a familiar matchup for the Red Sox.

