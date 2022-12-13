Ex-Red Sox Top Prospect Reportedly To Join Xander Bogaerts With Padres

The San Diego Padres keep making moves.

San Diego stunned the baseball world as it inked a mammoth 11-year, $280 million deal with former Boston Red Sox star shortstop Xander Bogaerts but it's not done yet.

The Padres reportedly inked a minor league deal with former Red Sox prospect Anderson Espinoza, according to The Athletic's Dennis Lin.

This actually isn't the first time that Espinoza has been a member of the Padres' organization. Boston actually traded the young fireballer to San Diego in exchange for hurler Drew Pomeranz during the 2016 season.

Espinoza began his professional career in the Boston organization and split time between the Dominican Summer League Red Sox, Gulf Coast League Red Sox, and Greenville Drive in 2015. The right-handed pitcher shined once again for the Drive in 2016 before being dealt to San Diego.

Since being traded, Espinoza has spent time in the Padres' organization as well with the Chicago Cubs and made his Major League Baseball debut in 2022 with Chicago. Espinoza went 0-2 in seven appearances while compiling a 5.40 ERA.

It's unclear if Espinoza will play a role with the big league club in 2023, but at just 24 years old, he still has plenty of potential.

