Red Sox Reportedly In Mix For All-Star Free Agent Shortstop To Replace Xander Bogaerts

The Boston Red Sox may make a big splash in the free agent shortstop market after all.

Boston's biggest blunder so far this offseason to date certainly was failing to come to terms on a new deal with fan-favorite and four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts. The longtime Boston shortstop inked an 11-year, $280 million deal with the San Diego Padres after failing to agree with the Red Sox. It's not surprising the Red Sox didn't want to match such a massive deal, but the fact that Bogaerts even hit free agency and wasn't signed to an extension ahead of the 2022 season was the team's biggest mistake.

With Bogaerts on the way to San Diego, the Red Sox have massive shoes to fill. They likely won't be able to completely make up for the loss of the face of the franchise, but there are ways they can still improve the team.

The Red Sox reportedly are considering making a big splash and signing free agent All-Star shortstop Dansby Swanson to replace Bogaerts, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Dansby Swanson remains a free agent, and the Cubs are a candidate to sign him, possibly along with the Dodgers, Red Sox and second-place finisher for Correa," Heyman said.

Swanson was taken with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft by the Atlanta Braves and has spent the first seven years of his professional career with the team.

The 28-year-old had the finest year of his career in 2022 and was named an All-Star for the first time and took home the National League's shortstop Gold Glove award. Swanson slugged 25 home runs in 2022, drove in 96 runs, stole 18 bases, and slashed .277/.329/.447.

Swanson would be a welcomed addition by a Boston team that certainly needs to make a few moves if they want to compete in 2023. Spotrac projects Swanson to command a deal with an annual value just under $25 million per year.

While right now it doesn't sound like a move is imminent, Boston at least should take a second look.

