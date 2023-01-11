Ex-Reds All-Star Reported Linked To Red Sox In Light Of Trevor Story's Injury News

Who will take the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?

This offseason certainly has shaken up the Red Sox's roster and with the latest news that Trevor Story will miss time after undergoing elbow surgery, Boston will need to make a few more moves if it wants to compete in 2023.

Many have wondered if the Red Sox will sign a new middle infielder with Xander Bogaerts now a member of the San Diego Padres and Story injured, but with Enrique Hernandez still on the roster and able to play shortstop Boston reportedly has shown interest in signing former Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Red outfielder Adam Duvall, according to Beyond the Monster's Chris Henrique.

If Boston were to go this route then Duvall likely would pencil in as the everyday centerfielder -- or split time with Jarren Duran -- while Hernandez moved to shortstop. Boston then would likely have Christian Arroyo serve as the team's second baseman or it would bring in a new one while the team waited for Story to return to the field.

The 34-year-old has played all three outfield positions and could provide support wherever the team needed him. Duvall has been extremely solid defensively throughout his career -- even earning a Gold Glove in 2021 -- and also has shown a knack for power which Boston also could use. He also made an All-Star team as a member of the Reds in 2016.

Duvall missed some time in 2022 only appearing in 86 games but clubbed 12 home runs and drove in 36 runs. In 2021 Duvall played in 146 games and led the National League with 113 RBIs while also smashing 38 home runs.



If Boston were to sign an outfielder as opposed to a middle infielder, Duvall certainly would be a solid option. He likely wouldn't cost much for Boston after a down year in 2022 but could have massive upside.

More MLB: Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop