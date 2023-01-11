Red Sox Reportedly Have Discussed Trade For Intriguing AL Central Shortstop

A move could be on the way for the Boston Red Sox.

Boston already had a need at middle infield after losing four-time All-Star Xander Bogaerts in free agency and got even more bad news Tuesday after losing Trevor Story to an elbow injury.

The free agent market is dwindling -- although there are some interesting options still available -- which may force the Red Sox to turn their focus to the trade market. One player they have reportedly been connected to is Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.

"According to a Major League source, the Red Sox have discussed Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi, who's about as risk-reward as it gets," Jennings said. "There's absolutely no indication, however, that the conversations were any more than exploratory, and it's unclear whether the Red Sox have genuine interest or were simply keeping tabs on the possibility.

"Three years ago, Mondesi seemed to be one of the game's emerging young stars. His bat was inconsistent, but his speed and defense were exceptions, and even after spending parts of seven seasons in the big leagues, he's still only 27 years old. But injuries have limited Mondesi to only 50 games the past two seasons, and so it's hard to know what the Red Sox could expect from him this season (both in terms of production and basic availability)."

Mondesi would be an intriguing option for the Red Sox who are down to Christian Arroyo and Enrique Hernandez as available options to realistically play second base and shortstop. The 27-year-old mainly has played shortstop for the Royals, but also has saw time at second base throughout his career so he could pencil in wherever Boston would need.

The speedy infielder missed most of the last two seasons due to injuries, but in 2020 led the league in steals with 24 in just 59 games during the COVID-shortened 60-game campaign.

Mondesi made his MLB debut in 2016 and has been with the Royals ever since. While Jennings notes that there isn't any indication the conversations were more than just exploratory, a move would make sense and the Red Sox certainly have the prospect capital to get one done.

While Mondesi may not end up being the player Boston acquires, the team will need to make a move sooner rather than later for someone.

