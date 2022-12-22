Skip to main content

Former All-Star Reportedly Could Be Trade Target For Shortstop-Needy Red Sox

Should the Red Sox swing a trade?

The Boston Red Sox are considering all options at shortstop. 

After losing out on longtime Boston fan-favorite Xander Bogaerts to the San Diego Padres in free agency the Red Sox now have to figure out who will be taking over the position in 2023. Boston easily could chose an internal option -- likely Trevor Story -- or it could look outside of the organization.

The Red Sox are looking anywhere and everywhere right now and reportedly even are considering swinging a deal for one-time All-Star and current Miami Marlin shortstop Joey Wendle, according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings. 

"One name that's come up in trade talks, persons involved in the discussions told The Athletic, is Marlins infielder Joey Wendle," Jennings said. "The asking price has been high up to this point, but the Red Sox feel that a left-handed middle infielder would be a good fit, and the smaller-market Marlins should have reason to move a 32-year-old who's owed a projected $5.4 million in his final year of arbitration. 

"The Red Sox don't necessarily see Wendle as an everyday solution shortstop, but they do see him as potentially another piece of among a revolving and evolving list of shortstop possibilities."

Wendle has taken the field with the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, and Marlins since making his Major League Baseball debut in 2016. The 32-year-old was named an All-Star in 2021 with the Rays while slashing .265/.319/.422, hitting 11 home runs and driving in 54 runs.

If the Red Sox opted for a trade, Wendle would be a solid addition to Boston. Wendle has a career .271 batting average and .322 on-base percentage and could provide the squad defensive flexibility as he's played second base, third base, left field, and right field on top of shortstop throughout his career. 

There is no imminent deal, but Wendle certainly is a name to monitor as Boston looks to put together a competitive team in 2023.

