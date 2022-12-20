Ex-Red Sox Outfielder Reportedly Signs With Mets After Short Stint In Boston

The New York Mets are making moves left and right.

After finishing in second place in the National League East with a 101-61 record, the Mets have been in overdrive so far this offseason as they attempt to get over the hurdle and make a deep postseason run in 2023.

The Mets aren't just focusing on nabbing all of the big names on the market -- which they've done a pretty good job of -- they also have been looking for ways to improve the team's depth and reportedly inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox outfielder Abraham Almonte to do just that, according to the team.

Almonte has been a journeyman throughout his Major League Baseball career but does have 10 years of experience in the big leagues. The 33-year-old took the field for Boston for 15 games in 2022 and over that stretch slashed .257/.297/.400. Almonte also added one home run and two RBIs in his short stint in Boston.

Over his whole career, Almonte has slashed .235/.302/.374, clubbed 24 home runs, and drove in 118 runs. Almonte began his MLB career with the Seattle Mariners in 2013 and since then has played for the San Diego Padres, Cleveland Indians, Kansas City Royals, Arizona Diamondbacks, and the Atlanta Braves along with Boston.

The outfielder may very well find his way to the field with the Mets in 2023 as they aren't especially deep at the position. New York currently has Brandon Nimmo, Starling Marte, Khalil Lee, and Mark Canha on the 40-man roster and although it's a solid crew, Almonte could pencil in as a depth piece for the squad with solid spring training.

Almonte doesn't necessarily move the need for the Mets as they look to make a trip to the World Series, but he could provide some depth.

