Former Red Sox All-Star Slugger Reportedly Agrees To Deal With Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox certainly are going to look a little different in 2023.

After losing out on longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts, another prominent member of the club reportedly is on the way out of town after designated hitter J.D. Martinez inked a one-year deal worth roughly $10 million to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

Martinez made his Major League Baseball debut with the Houston Astros in 2011 and after a few solid seasons, joined the Detroit Tigers in 2014 and became an All-Star for the first time. The slugger eventually signed a five-year $110 million contract with the Red Sox in free agency ahead of the 2018 season and developed into a bonafide star.

Martinez earned four of his five All-Star nods as a member of the Red Sox. In five seasons in Boston, the only time he wasn't named an All-Star was in 2020 when MLB didn't have All-Star teams during the COVID-shortened 60-game season.

The 35-year-old may not play for Boston any more, but he will always be remembered by Red Sox Nation for playing a massive role in the 2018 squad's success. Martinez was integral to arguably the Red Sox's greatest squad in team history and helped propel them to the 2018 World Series win over the Dodgers.

Martinez is set to reunite with fellow 2018 World Series winner Mookie Betts in Los Angeles as it looks to back to the fall classic in 2023.

