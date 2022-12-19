Red Sox Reportedly Snatch Free Agent Two-Time All-Star From Dodgers

The Boston Red Sox made an intriguing move Sunday afternoon.

After losing designated hitter J.D. Martinez to the Los Angeles Dodgers, Boston made a move of its own by reportedly signing former Dodgers infielder and designated hitter Justin Turner to a two-year, roughly $22 million contract, according to ESPN's Joon Lee.

The two-time All-Star has spent the last nine seasons with Los Angeles and has developed into one of the team's most dependable hitters during that span. In nine years with the Dodgers, Turner slashed .296/.375/.490, clubbed 156 home runs, and drove in 574 runs.

Turner became a star with Los Angeles and helped lead the squad to the 2020 World Series title and even took home the World Series Most Valuable Player award after the Dodgers took down the Tampa Bay Rays. The third baseman slashed .320/.346/.720 in the series to go along with two home runs. Turner also was named the National League Championship Series MVP in 2017.

The 38-year-old is a very solid signing for a Boston team that now all of a sudden had an opening at designated hitter. Turner easily can fill right in from day one but also can provide significantly more defensive coverage than Martinez. Turner can be the team's everyday designated hitter but also at points give Rafael Devers a break over at third base.

Although Turner may be on the back end of his career, he put together an extremely solid 2022 campaign and helps the team not just offensively, but also defensively while not breaking the bank.

