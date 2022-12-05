High-Spending Mets Reportedly Interested in Former Red Sox Fan Favorite

The New York Mets certainly have been busy.

New York made headlines Monday as they signed reigning American League Cy Young winner and former Houston Astros hurler Justin Verlander to a two-year deal reportedly worth $86 million.

The Mets have had a roller coaster of an offseason already as they lost two-time Cy Young winner Jacob deGrom, but now reportedly have brought in Verlander to fill his spot.

New York was impressive in 2022 finishing the regular season with a sterling 101-61 record, but was taken down by the San Diego Padres in the Wild Card round. The Mets held the National League East top spot for much of the season but lost it down the stretch to the Atlanta Braves.

The Mets reportedly aren't done spending and have taken an interest in former Boston Red Sox fan-favorite outfielder Andrew Benintendi, according to the New York Post's Joel Sherman. The Mets are likely to lose fellow outfielder Brandon Nimmo to free agency so Benintendi would be a seamless transition.

Benintendi was impressive in 2022 for the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees. The 28-year-old began the season in Kansas City and then was dealt to the Yankees ahead of the trade deadline. Benintendi's power numbers took a hit as he hit five home runs and drove in 51 RBIs, but he found a way to get on a base and slashed an impressive .304/.373/.399.

Benintendi was drafted by the Red Sox as the seventh overall draft pick in the 2013 Major League Baseball June Amateur Draft and spent the first five years of his MLB career in Boston and was an integral part of the team's 2018 World Series title.

The Red Sox have been linked to Benintendi along with the Mets this offseason, although the odds of Boston making a move would be unlikely.

More MLB: Dodgers Reportedly Interested In Snatching Free Agent Slugger From Red Sox