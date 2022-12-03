The Rangers shocked the baseball world on Friday night when the club announced it signed Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract.

The contract will run from 2023 to ’27, and according to ESPN’s Jeff Passan, the deal is worth $185 million. It will reportedly include a sixth-year option, which would bump the total to $222 million, and has a no-trade clause, per Passan. The physical was completed on Friday, per Texas.

The right-handed pitcher has spent the entirety of his prolific MLB career with the Mets, dating back to when he was drafted by the club in 2010 and made his debut in ‘14. He only made 11 starts last season as he dealt with a shoulder injury, but he tallied a 3.08 ERA, 0.75 WHIP and 102 strikeouts.

Though he has delt with injuries in recent years, deGrom is a two-time Cy Young winner, four-time All Star and former Rookie of the Year.

