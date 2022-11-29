Skip to main content

Marlins Reportedly Sign Former Red Sox Minor Leaguer To Free Agent Deal

The Marlins reportedly are making free agent moves

The Miami Marlins reportedly made a move to kick off day Tuesday. 

Miami reportedly inked a minor league contract with former Boston Red Sox minor leaguer Geoff Hartlieb, according to Ely Sussman of SB Nation's Fish Stripes. 

Hartlieb spent the 2022 season with the Worcester Red Sox and compiled a 3-6 record across 40 appearances, including three starts. The right-handed pitcher put together a 5.16 ERA across 61 innings pitched to go along with 64 strikeouts. 

The 28-year-old has bounced around teams throughout his professional career to date. Hartlieb was drafted by the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 29th round of the 2016 MLB June Amateur Draft and moved his way up their farm system before making his Major League Baseball debut in 2019. 

Hartlieb was a part of the Pittsburgh bullpen until 2021 when he joined the New York Mets. The hurler then spent time in the minors for New York before moving over to Worcester. 

