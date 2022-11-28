MLB Insider Pegs Red Sox As Landing Spot For Mets Free Agent All-Star Pitcher

The Boston Red Sox certainly can make a big splash this off-season.

Boston is expected to be one of the biggest spenders this offseason and on top of negotiating with homegrown stars Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, the squad will need to bring in a few others to fill holes on the roster.

The Red Sox slowly have started making moves, but until 2022 American League Most Valuable Player Aaron Judge decides where he will be playing next season there likely won't be any massive moves made.

Aside from Bogaerts and Devers, the Red Sox have been linked to pretty much anyone and everyone available as the squad attempts to put together a competitive team in 2023. After finishing 78-84 last season, there are plenty of moves Boston can make that would improve the squad.

From top-end talent like Judge or 2022 AL Cy Young winner Justin Verlander to more cost-effective options, there are plenty of ways the Red Sox can improve the squad heading into next season.

One thing the Red Sox needs to improve certainly is the starting rotation. Boston in general had an ERA of 4.53 in 2022 and just two starters were able to put together an ERA below four in Nathan Eovaldi and Michael Wacha.

Eovaldi currently is a free agent and although the Red Sox reportedly have offered the fireballer a multi-year deal, nothing has been agreed to yet. Wacha isn't expected to be back in Boston next season. The Red Sox currently have Chris Sale, James Paxton, Nick Pivetta, Brayan Bello, and Garrett Whitlock looking like the starting rotation but things could change and there are ways to improve.

One option MLB Network's Bill Ripken seems to think will work best for the Red Sox would be to pursue free agent All-Star hurler Chris Bassitt.

"(Xander Bogaerts') got to stay and (the Red Sox) need to make another move if they want to be in contention and I think Bassitt is the perfect guy," Ripken said on MLB Network. "I just think that if Boston is going to make a push here -- the (Toronto Blue Jays) have shown up, the (Tampa Bay Rays) are going to be the Rays, and the (New York Yankees) aren't going to go away, and the (Baltimore Orioles) got an awful lot better -- so if you're Boston and you want to make a move, Bassitt could be a good guy to start with."

The 33-year-old shined in 2022 for the New York Mets finishing the year 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA and 3.2 WAR across 187 2/3 innings pitched. Bassitt was even better in 2021 with the Oakland Athletics when he was named to his first All-Star team and finished the year 12-4 with a 3.15 ERA in 157 1/3 innings pitched.

Spotrac projects Bassitt to earn a deal this offseason with an annual value floating around $21 million per year for about three years.

If Boston fails to bring back Eovaldi on a long-term deal, Bassitt would be the perfect option to slide into the No. 2 spot in Boston's rotation and immediately would make the squad better.

