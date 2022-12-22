Nationals Steal Top Prospect From Red Sox After Disappointing Start To Career

The Nationals have swiped two prominent prospects from Boston this season

A large part of the Washington Nationals' rebuild will rely on the historic package they received for superstar outfielder Juan Soto and first baseman Josh Bell from the San Diego Padres.

The rest of the plan appears to consist of siphoning prospects from the Boston Red Sox.

The Nationals claimed middle infielder Jeter Downs off waivers Thursday after the 24-year-old was designated for assignment a week prior.

Downs hit .154 with a double, home run, four RBIs and a basement-level .427 OPS in 14 games. His 21-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio outlined his inability to put bat-to-ball over the last two seasons.

The struggling prospect hit .193 with .661 OPS in two seasons for Triple-A Worcester before ultimately being designated for assignment.

While it appears that the Nationals might have done Boston a favor, Downs was the key prospect in the Mookie Betts trade, and was once ranked as the No. 2 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system.

Instead of Downs returning to the Red Sox organization outside the 40-man roster, he'll attempt to get his career back on track in Washington's farm system.

The news comes shortly after the Nationals spent the No. 1 pick in the 2022 Rule-5 Draft on former Red Sox right-hander Thad Ward.

While Downs is more of a low-risk, high-reward lottery ticket, Ward is a much more promising prospect, who would not have been in a position to be stolen had he stayed healthy over the last few seasons -- or if the Red Sox valued him correctly before the draft.

Boston will have to wait and see as both Downs and Ward attempt to make the Red Sox regret letting them go.

