Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Report Regarding Reunion With Premier Pitcher

Could the Boston Red Sox get back on track after a tumultuous offseason by bringing back a frontline starter to bolster the rotation?

The league-wide expectation reportedly is that the Red Sox will receive a notable boost to the rotation in the near future.

Right-hander Nathan Eovaldi is the consensus top free agent available, and there is growing optimism that he'll end up back in Boston.

"According to MLB.com’s Jon Paul Morosi, there’s 'pretty good confidence on the part of a lot of people in baseball' that Eovaldi will ultimately re-sign with the Red Sox," MLB.com posted.

The 32-year-old starter was expected to be the backup plan for the New York Yankees had they lost out on left-handed ace Carlos Rodón.

Now that the Yankees are expected to be out of the picture, a return to Boston appears much more likely.

Eovaldi has a qualifying offer attached to him, meaning external clubs will have to pay penalties to sign him. Most teams have been hesitant to give up draft capital on top of a moderately sized contract for a player heading into his age-33 season.

Boston is the only team exempt from penalties for signing Eovaldi and is in desperate need of a reliable starter.

Should Eovaldi return, a rotation of Chris Sale, Eovaldi, Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, and Brayan Bello with depth pieces such as James Paxton, Tanner Houck, Kutter Crawford, Josh Winckowski and Conner Seabold would actually be much improved from a season ago.

Throw in the fact that Boston added two high-leverage relievers in Chris Martin and Kenley Jansen and the pitching staff could actually be fairly impressive.

If Boston can bring back Eovaldi, Red Sox fans could exhale a little -- at least until the next (surely disappointing) report of Rafael Devers' contract negotiations comes out.

