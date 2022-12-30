Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston

Who will be taking the field for the Boston Red Sox in 2023?

There’s no way to be completely sure at this moment. Boston has lost a few major pieces in Xander Bogaerts and J.D. Martinez, but also has made some intriguing additions by signing Masataka Yoshida, Justin Turner, two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber, and All-Star closer Kenley Jansen. The Red Sox may have not made the flashiest moves so far this offseason, but they are starting to shore up areas of weakness from 2022.

Although Boston has made some solid moves, the loss of Bogaerts has left many wondering what the squad’s infield configuration will look like next season. The easiest and most likely option would be the team moving Trevor Story back to his natural position of shortstop, but then the team would have to decide whether to have Chrisitan Arroyo or Enrique Hernandez as the team’s everyday second baseman. Boston could keep Story at second base and try either Arroyo or Hernandez at shortstop as well if they saw fit.

Another thing the team could do is pursue either an external shortstop or second baseman and then plant Story at whatever spot they don’t make an addition at. With free agents flying off the board left and right, the Red Sox likely would need to swing a deal if they wanted to make any massive upgrades over what they already have today and they reportedly have been extremely active in the trade market so far, although not much has materialized.

One player the team could target if they wanted to look outside of the organization for a shortstop would be Padres infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The 27-year-old impressed in 2022 slashing .251/.325/.383, clubbing 11 home runs, driving in 59 runs and flashing some serious leather at shortstop.

A deal for Kim likely wouldn't be extremely expensive for the Red Sox as San Diego currently is looking to deal the shortstop and he would allow the team to keep Story at second base. Kim only will make $7 million in 2023 and is under team control for through at least the 2024 season.

While Kim wouldn’t make the Red Sox World Series contenders, he would give the team an extremely solid shortstop option and even could serve as the perfect gap player until Boston’s No. 1 prospect Marcelo Mayer is ready to make his ascension to the big leagues.

