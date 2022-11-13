Recent AL MVP, Perfect DH Fit Reportedly Wants To Join Red Sox

The Red Sox could receive a notable boost in the lineup thanks to one of the top sluggers available having interest in coming to Boston.

Former Chicago White Sox first baseman José Abreu reportedly has the Red Sox "high on the list" of destinations as he sorts through free agency according to Bruce Levine on 670 The Score's "Inside the Clubhouse podcast."

Levine also listed the Houston Astros and Miami Marlins as preferred destinations.

A lot of the Red Sox's success this century has been predicated on having a lineup that boasts an elite designated hitter. Between Hall of Famer David Ortiz and J.D. Martinez, that spot in the order has instilled fear in opposing pitchers for decades.

With Martinez not only unlikely to return but seemingly on the decline, Boston will have to consider external options to fill that role.

Abreu is one of a few impact bats on the market this winter, and his reported interest in Boston could make negotiations easier for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom.

The 35-year-old slugger is not a long-term solution but could fill the role at least for 2023. He hit .304 with 65 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 75 RBIs and an .824 OPS in 157 games last season.

Abreu's home run tally was noticeably lower last season, but he still smoked 40 doubles and has a career 162-game average of 31 home runs a season. Even if his power is on the decline due to age, that season can be chalked up to an outlier from a power perspective.

The Cuban star also boasts a career .292 average and one of the best eyes in the game. He had a 110-to-62 strikeout-to-walk ratio a year ago, which is very good considering his role as a slugger.

Since joining Major League Baseball in 2014, Abreu has won the American League Rookie of the Year, 2020 AL MVP, made three trips to the All-Star Game and won three Silver Sluggers.

Abreu would add another All-Star caliber player to the lineup while providing depth at first base should Triston Casas' knee not heal as planned.

The team also has Eric Hosmer, who would be a fantastic player to utilize off of the bench, but a light-hitting designated hitter should Abreu sign elsewhere.

The addition of Abreu would be a strong start to what will inevitably become a franchise-altering offseason for the Red Sox.

