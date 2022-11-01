Triston Casas' Knee Injury Appears To Be Worse Than Initially Speculated

It seems as if the Boston Red Sox could have a more serious injury on their hands than initially believed.

Red Sox first baseman Triston Casas has been held out of the Dominican League since Oct. 17 with a knee injury.

It was initially reported that Casas was expected back in the lineup as soon as Oct. 25, but he's yet to return.

While the timeline was not executed perfectly to plan, it's not all doom and gloom for Casas.

Red Sox beat writer Mac Cerullo reported that Casas underwent an MRI in Boston and everything looked good. He also noted that the 22-year-old is expected to rejoin the Tigres del Licey Dominican League team "at some point soon."

Casas is going to be a major part of the Red Sox lineup next season after the team endured years of lackluster production at first base.

Boston will need Casas, the No. 25 prospect in all of Major League Baseball according to MLB Pipeline, to live up to the hype after a year in which the lineup struggled to hit the ball out of the yard with any consistency whatsoever.

While it's never a good thing for a player to be injured in the offseason, the knee injury likely will just be a bump in the road for Casas, even if there was a minor setback involved.

