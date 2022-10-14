Skip to main content

Red Sox Could Target Japanese Star Koudai Senga To Bolster Ailing Rotation

Senga can opt out of his current deal and head overseas in free agency

Should the Boston Red Sox expand their search beyond Major League Baseball as they aim to bolster a pitching staff in need of reinforcements?

As per usual, there is expected to be a top free-agent target via the Nippon Professional Baseball League.

Koudai Senga, who appears to go by Kodai but is listed as the former on all official rosters, is expected to make the jump to MLB after a fantastic season for the Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks. 

With four games left on the regular-season schedule, Senga holds an 11-6 record, 1.94 ERA, 156-to-49 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .200 batting average against in 144 innings across 22 games.

Senga's fastball reached 101.9 mph earlier this year, and sits in the mid-to-high 90s. Some call his devastating secondary pitch a splitter while others have coined the term "ghost fork" for its ridiculous drop-off and forkball grip. 

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The fastball/splitter combo makes Senga lethal, but he also can mix in a slider and cutter. Those pitches are not nearly as effective as his elite 1-2 punch but still serviceable. 

The 29-year-old reportedly has wanted to join the MLB ranks for a while, but his team has an anti-posting policy. Fortunately, Senga has an opt-out of his contract this season and is expected to exercise it and then head overseas.

The Boston Red Sox desperately need pitching after finishing 2022 with a 4.49 ERA from their starting staff, No. 22 in MLB. They'll also lose Nathan Eovaldi, Michael Wacha and Rich Hill via free agency and there is a very real possibility none of the trio return. 

It's always difficult to predict international free-agent contracts but Senga could be a fantastic option to take a shot on if he turns out to be fairly affordable. The hard-throwing right-hander will gain plenty of buzz this winter and it would not be shocking if Boston was squarely in the mix for his services.

More MLB: Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

Fukuoka SoftBank Hawks pitcher Koudai Senga
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox Could Target Japanese Star Koudai Senga To Bolster Ailing Rotation

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox reliever Jake Reed
Boston Red Sox News

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello
Boston Red Sox News

Can Red Sox's Brayan Bello Buck Trend Of Terrible Pitching Pipeline?

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez
Boston Red Sox News

Here's All Five Red Sox Players Who Will Enter Free Agency This Offseason

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox shortstop Xander Bogaerts, outfielder Tommy Pham
Boston Red Sox News

Five Red Sox Players Who Can Opt-Out Of Contracts In Favor Of Free Agency

By Scott Neville
Former Boston Red Sox pitcher David Price
Boston Red Sox News

Two Prominent Members Of 2018 Red Sox Team Left Off Of Dodgers NLDS Roster

By Scott Neville
New York Yankees utility man Marwin Gonzalez
Boston Red Sox News

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

By Scott Neville
Boston Red Sox third baseman Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox News

Here's Projected Salaries For All 11 Arbitration-Eligible Red Sox Players

By Scott Neville