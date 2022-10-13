Skip to main content

Red Sox DFA Hard-Throwing Reliever; Add Crafty Pitcher From AL East Rival

Boston swapped right-handed relievers to prepare for 2023

The Boston Red Sox are starting to get active in the waiver wire market as they prepare for a roster overhaul this offseason.

Boston designated right-hander Eduard Bazardo for assignment Thursday while claiming former Baltimore Orioles right-hander Jake Reed in a corresponding move. 

Bazardo was a September call-up and posted a 2.76 ERA, 11-to-4 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .203 batting average against in 16 1/3 innings this season. 

At 27 years old, it's clear that Boston is not high on the right-hander, for reasons unknown. Bazardo slider had a .154 opponent batting average with a 38.5% whiff rate and 44.5% usage rate. His 94 mph fastball has been hit hard but the sinker and changeup have been quite effective. It'll remain to be seen whether Bazardo passes through waivers and back into the Red Sox farm system. 

In return, the Red Sox claimed Reed, who posted a 7.02 ERA, 5-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio and .258 BAA in 16 2/3 innings. He was not nearly as successful as Bazardo in almost identical sample sizes but a features a solid pitch mix and unique arm angle. 

The 30-year-old's fastball only averages 90.9 mph, but was unhittable in limited use. Opponents did not register a hit on his 21 fastballs thrown. He also features a promising sinker/slider mix.

When the Tampa Bay Rays began their bullpen dominance, they did so by finding a bunch of relievers with frustrating arm angles. That appears to be the plan here with Reed.

The addition of Reed could net positive results, but it would be a shame if Bazardo was claimed after a strong finish to the 2022 season.

