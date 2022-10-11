Skip to main content

Yankees Place Ex-Red Sox On Postseason Roster To Aid World Series Pursuit

A current Yankee played for the Red Sox a season ago

Could a former member of the Boston Red Sox contribute to the New York Yankees' playoff run?

The Yankees released their 26-man roster for their American League Division Series matchup against the Cleveland Guardians on Tuesday, with a familiar face listed.

Former Red Sox and current Yankee utility man Marwin González will serve as a backup for just about every position player on the roster.

González appeared in 77 games for Boston a year ago, but struggled to produce. He hit .202 with 16 extra-base hits including two home runs, 20 RBIs and a lowly .566 OPS for the Red Sox.

A year later, his offensive struggles have continued in the Bronx. The 33-year-old is hitting just .185 with 13 extra-base hits including six home runs, 18 RBIs and a .576 OPS in 86 games.

González would still be considered an easy out, but provides defensive versatility to aid in an emergency role at any position. On top of the fact that any player can get hot in October, González allows the Yankees to use pinch hitters, pinch runners or move others around freely because manager Aaron Boone can deploy González off the bench just about anywhere. 

It'll be interesting to note González's impact on the Yankees this postseason after being designated for assignment by Boston a year ago.

More MLB: Yankees' Aaron Judge Hints At Which Team He Will Play For Next Season

