Red Sox Fans Will Absolutely Love MLB's Massive Free Agent Predictions

The Boston Red Sox may not look as different as expected when the 2023 Major League Baseball season rolls around.

There have been plenty of questions surrounding the Red Sox since the 2022 season came to a close and the loudest one certainly has been the future of four-time All-Star shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Bogaerts has spent his entire 10-year career in Boston, but there has been serious concern that he would be playing elsewhere in 2023 if the two sides weren't able to come to terms on an equitable deal.

While that fear and possibility still are very real, one bright spot is the fact that it sounds like MLB.com writers think he will be back with the Red Sox when they take the field for the first time to kick off the new campaign in 2023. MLB.com released predictions for the top 11 MLB free agents and they believe Bogaerts won't be going anywhere.

"Most of our voters think Bogaerts will stay with the Red Sox, where the 30-year-old has spent all 10 of his big league seasons, won two World Series, and made four All-Star teams, including his latest in 2022," MLB.com's David Alder said. "Bogaerts opted out of his deal with the Red Sox with three years and $60 million left on it, but both sides have expressed interest in a reunion, and for the Sox, keeping Bogaerts as their shortstop is priority No. 1."

While this isn't a report from the team, it is at least a positive sign that people out there think Bogaerts won't be going anywhere.

More MLB: Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans