Red Sox Fans Will Love Latest Reported News On Red Sox's Offseason Plans

It sure sounds like the Red Sox will be major spenders this offseason as they look to fill roster holes

The Boston Red Sox have plenty of work to do and they know it. 

Boston has holes all over the roster to fill after an abysmal 78-84 last-place finish in 2022. From questions surrounding the future of Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers, to the starting rotation, and the catcher position, it certainly won't be cheap for Boston to put together a competitive roster ahead of the 2023 campaign. 

While that might sound concerning, The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal reported Monday afternoon that the Red Sox are among a small group of teams expected to spend big this offseason. 

“The Mets, Phillies, Cardinals, and Giants are among those indicating a strong willingness to spend, along with the Red Sox, Rangers, and Mariners," Rosenthal said. 

Boston will certainly have to come to decisions with Bogaerts and Devers quickly as both are expected to receive massive deals. The squad also reportedly has offered fireballer Nathan Eovaldi a multi-year deal and has been connected to plenty of players on the open market. 

From someone like 2022 All-Star Tyler Anderson to Japanese star hurler Kodai Senga, or even 2020 American League Most Valuable Player José Abreu, Boston has been tied to many high-profile players who will be paid extremely well in 2023.

If Boston wants to compete in 2023, they will need to spend heavily to improve the roster and so far this offseason it sounds like they are willing to do the job. 

