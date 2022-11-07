Red Sox Free-Agent Fit Signs Elsewhere, Thinning Relief Pitcher Market

The easiest solution to fill the Boston Red Sox's vacant closer role no longer is an option thanks to some big spending on the first day of the exclusive portion of free agency.

The New York Mets and elite closer Edwin Díaz agreed to a massive five-year, $102 million contract Sunday according to ESPN's Jeff Passan.

The deal includes a full no-trade clause, a player option after year three of the extension, and a $20 million club option for a potential sixth year.

The trumpet-loving closer had a remarkable year for the Mets. He went 3-1 with 32 saves in 35 opportunities, a 1.31 ERA, 118-to-18 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a .160 batting average against in 62 innings of work.

At 28-years-old, Díaz was by far the best free-agent reliever, both in terms of peak age and performance.

With Díaz off the table, the rest of the closer market is murky. There are some prominent names out there: Craig Kimbrel, Aroldis Chapman, David Robertson to list a few.

Unfortunately, the biggest names on the market gained their notoriety in the previous decade, leaving their best days in the rear-view mirror.

Robertson is coming off a strong season, posting a 2.40 ERA with 20 saves on 28 opportunities, an 81-to-35 strikeout-to-walk ratio and impressive .173 batting average against in 63 2/3 innings between the Chicago Cubs and World Series runner-up Philadelphia Phillies.

Unfortunately, he'll turn 38 in early April and could see a rapid decline in play. He'd be a better option than the rest of the in-house candidates (outside of Garrett Whitlock), but he wouldn't inspire a ton of confidence.

Kenley Jansen is another intriguing option that could make sense for the Red Sox's closer role, thought he too is past his prime. The 35-year-old had a strong season for the Atlanta Braves, posting a 3.38 ERA with 41 saves on 48 opportunities, an 85-to-22 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a .192 batting average against in 64 innings.

The other options are younger, but have much less of a track record for success. With Díaz off the market, the eventual closer the Red Sox turn to will be somewhat of a gamble.

