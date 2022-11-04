Red Sox Reportedly Have Two Free Agents They Are 'Determined' To Re-Sign

The Boston Red Sox are losing some key pieces of their core via free agency, but will aim to limit the damage by keeping a pair of players on the roster.

While it's very possible the Red Sox have plans to retain more of their impending free agents, they reportedly have two clear favorites.

"(Xander) Bogaerts tops the list," MLB.com's Ian Browne wrote Wednesday." (Michael) Wacha was the best acquisition that chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom made last season, and the club would like to have him back in the rotation for 2023 and beyond."

It makes all the sense in the world that Boston would consider Bogaerts to be their top re-sign candidate. He not only has the most talent of the current group of free agents but also means the most to the roster.

The 30-year-old, while scrutinized, had a very successful season at the plate. Bogaerts hit .307 with 53 extra-base hits including 15 home runs, 73 RBIs and a .833 OPS in 150 games.

While everybody was well aware of Bogaerts' offensive prowess, he also worked diligently to improve his defense over the offseason and was rewarded as an American League Gold Glove Award finalist.

Bogaerts checks nearly every box and is a slam-dunk candidate to re-sign as long as he's not too highly overpaid. Bogey's agent, Scott Boras, will make things as complicated as possible, but both the player and the organization are in favor of a reunion.

Wacha being the second priority to re-sign is a surprise. Yes, he was the best pitcher in the Red Sox's rotation a year ago. However, Nathan Eovaldi has the better track record and all advanced analytics heavily favor the latter as well.

Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez spoke of Eovaldi as a lock for the 2023 roster in an interview with "Inside The Red Sox," and the possibility of a return seemingly would be high.

Based on this report, Bloom is leaning toward Wacha.

The Red Sox have freed up a lot of money and will be quite active this off-season. If they do retain Bogaerts and Wacha, it'll be just the tip of the iceberg.

