Red Sox Officially Make First Move Of Offseason, Sign Former Mets Reliever

The Boston Red Sox officially added a new reliever to the team's bullpen Wednesday afternoon.

Boston inked former New York Mets left-handed relief pitcher Joely Rodriguez to a one-year deal with a club option for the 2024 Major League Baseball season.

Rodriguez has bounced around throughout his career and has spent time with the Philadelphia Phillies, Texas Rangers, and New York Yankees along with the Mets in 2022.

The 31-year-old appeared in 55 games last season for New York and compiled a 2-4 record to go along with a 4.47 ERA and 57 strikeouts across 50 innings of action.

Although those numbers may not jump off the page, Rodriguez actually was at his best when the Mets needed him most down the stretch. From Aug. 1 and on Rodriguez appeared in 21 games for the Mets and shined with a 2.74 ERA to go along with 24 strikeouts in 23 innings pitched.

Rodriguez may not be the flashiest signing of all time, but he provides a left-handed arm to the Boston bullpen has some serious upside heading into 2023 and potentially beyond.

