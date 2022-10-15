Red Sox Outfielder Elects Free Agency After Lackluster Stint In Boston

The Boston Red Sox will head into the offseason with one less outfielder than previously planned.

"The Red Sox today outrighted outfielder Abraham Almonte off the major league roster," the Red Sox announced on Saturday via Twitter. "He has elected to become a free agent."

Almonte was designated for assignment Tuesday to clear out a roster spot for former Minnesota Twins catcher Caleb Hamilton.

Boston needed to remove Almonte from the 40-man roster but the 33-year-old still could have elected to stay in the organization. Instead, Almonte will attempt to stick on a roster elsewhere.

The 5-foot-10, 223-pound outfielder adds to a growing list of Red Sox players set to hit the open market, a list that boasts many notable names. With the exclusive free agency window coming up, there will be an additional set of players who elect free agency of remaining on their current deals, headlined by shortstop Xander Bogaerts.

Almonte hit .257 with a pair of home runs, a lone home run, two RBIs and a 12-to-1 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 15 games. His defense was noticeably poor, and his reasoning for being on the roster in any capacity was quite confusing. Typically, late-season tryouts are not given to aging and out-of-shape outfielders.

