Red Sox Played Hilarious Role In Astros' Sweep Of Yankees

Hours away from Sunday night’s Game 4 matchup with the Houston Astros in the American League Championship Series, the New York Yankees were looking for a spark in their locker room as they faced elimination.

Fortunately, they were able to find old footage of a 3-0 comeback as a motivating factor. Unfortunately, said team was the Boston Red Sox and their comeback was against... the Yankees.

"Aaron Boone said that Chad Bohling, the Yankees' mental skills coach, was sending around highlight videos of the 2004 Red Sox this morning," Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch tweeted Sunday.

It can’t get worse than that, right? Think again.

On top of showing their own franchise footage of them blowing a 3-0 lead -- one of the most embarrassing moments in the organization's history -- they also brought in a well-known speaker for some advice.

Red Sox legend and Hall of Famer David Ortiz spoke to Yankees skipper Aaron Boone about overcoming the deficit, per Hoch. Ortiz knows a thing or two about making a three-game comeback because he played a pivotal role in the demise of the Yankees' 2004 season.

There’s no better way to prepare your team for a near-impossible comeback than reminding the roster that it can be done, and was done 18 years prior. The issue is that the only team that has blown a lead of such a sizeable proportion was their own franchise.

Don’t be surprised if in the coming weeks we hear that Bohling left brooms in every locker to help the team avoid a sweep as well.

The Astros would go on to complete the sweep with a 6-5 win over the Yankees in the Bronx just hours later.

