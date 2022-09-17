Red Sox Release Veteran, Call-Up Intriguing Prospect In Surprise Move

The Boston Red Sox reportedly severed ties with one of the most influential players in their clubhouse following Friday's 3-2 win over the Kansas City Royals.

The team has their eye toward the future, reportedly adding a prospect who projects as a high-leverage reliever down the road.

The Red Sox designated catcher Kevin Plawecki for assignment and added right-handed reliever Frank German as a corresponding move according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo and Christopher Smith.

A quick scan at the stats would justify the designation of Plawecki, who is hitting .217 with eight doubles, a lone home run and 12 RBIs in 61 games. So why is this move surprising?

The veteran backstop has been a mainstay in the clubhouse over the last three seasons and has made a major impact on the team's antics in said span. Plawecki invented the home run cart and made "Dancing On My Own" by Calum Scott the 2021 postseason anthem. They even ran Scott out there to throw out the first pitch at Fenway Park in Game 4 of the ALCS against the Houston Astros.

If you are not sure how the team feels about Plawecki, watch the dugout reaction when he threw out his first baserunner of the season. He's been a beloved member of the roster since the 2020 shortened season began.

He wasn't coming back next year, but sending him out in such unceremonious fashion to clear out a 40-man roster spot is somewhat shocking. That said, Major League Baseball is a business after all.

The good news? Plawecki was not shipped out for some bum of the month. German, a right-handed hurler, is the No. 28 prospect in the Red Sox's farm system according to MLB Pipeline, with some elite tools.

The 24-year-old can run his fastball up to 99 mph and sits in the high 90s. He can use both his splitter and slider as wipeout pitches when ahead in the count.

German posted a 5-2 record with seven saves in eight opportunities, a pair of holds, 2.72 ERA, 64-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio and an insane .155 batting average against in 49 2/3 innings between Double-A Portland and Triple-A Worcester.

He's been highly anticipated and now will get a chance to show what he is capable of at the highest level.

Should he stick on with Boston, he'll also give rising prospect Taylor Broadway an opportunity to join the WooSox as their Opening Day closer for 2023, possibly receiving a call-up of his own months later.