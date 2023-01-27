Red Sox Reportedly Interested In Group Of High-Leverage Relievers After Latest Trade

Boston is in desperate need of a southpaw

The Boston Red Sox offseason has involved a lot of turnover and heartbreak for loyal fans of the franchise.

The club turned the page on many of its stars, and lost out on some key free agents due to factors beyond their control, such as location preferences.

One aspect of the offseason, however, is aligning for Boston. The biggest strength of the current free-agent market happens to be an area of weakness for the Red Sox.

Most, if not all pundits would agree that the left-handed reliever market is unusually stacked despite being just weeks away from pitchers and catchers reporting to spring training.

Some are even blaming a pair of former members of the Red Sox for "destroying the market."

The Red Sox are listed as one of nine teams with varying levels of interest in left-handed relievers and money to spend according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

The top two arms available are Matt Moore and Andrew Chafin. Zack Britton remains available as well after multiple injury-riddled seasons but is a tier below.

Boston "checked in" on Moore according to MassLive's Chris Cotillo, interest in the two latter options is unknown.

Moore's career appeared to be on a downward trajectory until last season when he transitioned into a full-time reliever and absolutely dominated.

The 33-year-old posted a 1.95 ERA with an 83-to-38 strikeout-to-walk ratio, absurd .187 batting average against and 203 ERA+ in 74 innings across 63 appearances with the Texas Rangers last season.

Considering newcomer Joely Rodríguez and potential swingman James Paxton are the only left-handers projected to make the 26-man roster, Boston would greatly benefit from adding Moore.

The other proven high-leverage southpaw, Chafin, would be an exciting addition as well.

The 32-year-old posted a .283 ERA with a 67-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .222 batting average against and 134 ERA+ in 57 1/3 innings across 64 appearances with the Detroit Tigers.

Either option would be expected to produce head and shoulders above the current left-handed relievers on the roster. Britton would be an interesting addition, but the Red Sox have taken plenty of lottery tickets already.

A bullpen featuring Kenley Jansen, Chris Martin, John Schreiber, Tanner Houck and Moore/Chafin would be a drastic improvement from the group of hurlers from a year ago.

