Reunion With World Series Champion May Make Sense For Red Sox After Tuesday's Trade

The Boston Red Sox's front office certainly is busy right now.

Boston has had a roller coaster of an offseason, to say the least. At this point in the offseason, many teams seem to be slowing down, the Red Sox still are making moves as they look to put together a more competitive roster for the 2023 season.

The Red Sox completed a trade for former Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi and a player to be named later on Tuesday afternoon in exchange for left-handed relief pitcher Josh Taylor. With Boston's bullpen severely lacking left-handed pitchers, the team has been linked to a few big names still on the open market. One player the team should consider who hasn't been talked about as much is former Red Sox pitcher David Price.

Price signed with the Red Sox ahead of the 2016 campaign and spent four years in Boston. The five-time All-Star wasn't necessarily a fan-favorite throughout his tenure in Boston, but he did help lead the team to the 2018 World Series. Red Sox Nation may not love Price, but he did help bring home a World Series title and if Steve Pearce didn't win the World Series MVP award, it likely would have been the lefty.

Boston dealt Price to the Los Angeles Dodgers along with Mookie Betts ahead of the 2019 campaign in exchange for a package centered around outfielder Alex Verdugo. Price may not be a Cy Young-caliber pitcher anymore, but Boston wouldn't need that level of play from him.

Price had an interesting role with the Dodgers in 2021 serving as a relief pitcher but also making 11 starts. The 37-year-old fully moved into a bullpen role in 2022 and shined compiling a 2.45 ERA across 40 appearances.

Boston currently has Joely Rodriguez as the team's lone left-handed relief option. The Red Sox reportedly signed lefty Matt Dermody to a minor league deal on Wednesday but likely will need to add more. Boston has been linked to pitchers like Zack Britton and Matt Moore but if it misses out, a reunion with Price may be a solid option for the team as it looks to shore up the bullpen.

