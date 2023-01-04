Red Sox Reportedly Lock Up Star Third Baseman Rafael Devers To Mammoth Contract

It sure looks like Rafael Devers isn't going anywhere.

The Boston Red Sox reportedly inked the 26-year-old star third baseman to a massive 11-year, $331 million contract on Wednesday evening, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan and former MLB All-Star Carlos Baerga.

Devers has spent his entire professional baseball career in the Red Sox organization and rumors swirled throughout the offseason to this point whether or not the two sides actually would come to an agreement, but it appears as though Boston got its guy.

Devers' physical still needs to be completed when all is said and done Devers will be taking the field with Boston in 2023 and into the distant future. The two-time All-Star has developed into one of Major League Baseball's brightest stars since making his debut in 2017 and seems poised to take even another leap this season.

The Red Sox's contract with Devers immediately becomes the team's largest signing in the organization's history. Before Devers, Boston's largest contract handed out was $217 million to former Red Sox hurler David Price.

Boston already has made some intriguing moves this offseason but the massive longterm deal to Devers clearly shows the team isn't interested a rebuild. The Red Sox may have finished in last place in 2022, but things are looking up for Boston.

More MLB: Carlos Correa's Social Post May End Any Chance Star Signs Elsewhere From Mets, Like Red Sox