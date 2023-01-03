Carlos Correa's Social Post May End Any Chance Star Signs Elsewhere From Mets, Like Red Sox

Correa has had a wild offseason to say the least

It looks like the Carlos Correa sweepstakes make finally be coming to an end.

The star shortstop has had a roller coaster offseason, to say the least. Correa initially signed a monster 13-year, $350 million deal with the San Francisco Giants but it fell through after the team raised concerns about Correa's physical.

The 28-year-old then almost immediately inked a 12-year, $315 million deal with the New York Mets but that deal also hit a snag due to concerns about his physical. The two sides have continued the conversations and nothing has been set in stone, but Correa's Instagram story from Tuesday afternoon may be a sign that he ultimately will be playing for the Mets in 2023.

The likeliest outcome since questions popped up with the Mets was that the Correa and the team ultimately would come to a new agreement but that hasn't stopped speculation from running rampant and other teams from reportedly checking in on the shortstop's availability, according to the New York Post's Dan Martin.

With the Red Sox's loss of longtime shortstop Xander Bogaerts and manager Alex Cora's relationship with Correa from the duo's time with the Houston Astros, Boston appears to be a solid option if Correa signed elsewhere.

It appears as though Correa will be playing for the Mets next season, but if somehow the deal falls through once again, Boston would be an intriguing option. If the two-time All-Star has two different deals completely fall through in one offseason, a short-term, high annual value deal may be an enticing option for Correa and Boston would be a perfect option.

A deal is obviously extremely unlikely, but Red Sox Nation certainly can hope until Correa finally puts pen to paper elsewhere.

More MLB: Mets Reportedly May Trade Starting Pitcher; Could Be Match For Red Sox