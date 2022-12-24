Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher.

Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.

"According to multiple major league sources, teams known to be in pursuit of Eovaldi are the Angels, Padres, and at least one other club," Bradford said. "It is believed that one of the additional interested parties is an American League East club.

"The Red Sox do not appear to be front-runners for the services of the righty after offering Eovaldi the $19.65 million qualifying offer (which he declined)."

The fireballer was acquired by the Red Sox ahead of the 2018 trade deadline and has been with Boston ever since. Since his arrival with the Red Sox, Eovaldi arguably has been the team's best and most consistent starting pitcher and even earned his lone All-Star nod in 2021.

Eovaldi compiled the second-best ERA of a Boston starting pitcher in 2022 at 3.87 after putting together arguably the best season of his career in 2021. The 32-year-old finished 11-9 in 2021 with a 3.75 ERA in 32 starts while striking out 195.

Boston offered Eovaldi a qualifying offer after the 2022 season came to a close, but he declined. Eovaldi has made it clear since the season ended that he wanted to remain in Boston and even was offered a multi-year deal by the Red Sox, but the two sides have yet to come to terms on a new deal and now it sounds like they potentially never will.

