Red Sox Reportedly Release Former All-Star After Short Stint In Boston

The Red Sox made a move Thursday

The Boston Red Sox reportedly made an unsurprising move Thursday. 

Boston designated former All-Star first baseman, Eric Hosmer, for assignment on Dec. 16 and after failing to find a trade partner reportedly released the 33-year-old, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Hosmer was acquired by the Red Sox ahead of the 2022 Major League Baseball trade deadline and appeared in just 14 games for the squad. The 33-year-old was DFA'd by Boston in order to open up the first base position for young prospect Triston Casas who is expected to play a major role with the team in 2023. 

Throughout Hosmer's 12-year MLB career he has been a very solid first baseman and even has racked up four Gold Glove awards, but with the ascension of Casas, Boston opted to give the rookie a large role.

Hosmer now will look for his next team but should be able to find a spot after a 2022 campaign that saw him slash .268/.334/.382, club eight home runs, and drive in 44 runs while playing a very solid defense at first base.

