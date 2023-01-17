Red Sox Reportedly 'Remain In' On Former All-Star Outfielder, Gold Glove Winner

The Boston Red Sox reportedly are considering adding a new outfielder.

Boston has been tied to seemingly anyone and everyone who has been available this offseason and now reportedly is considering a deal with former Atlanta Braves outfielder Adam Duvall, according to MassLive.com's Chris Cotillo.

Duvall is an intriguing option to bring into Boston's outfield. The 34-year-old shined both offensively and defensively in 2021 with 38 home runs and a National League-leading 113 RBIs to go along with winning a Gold Glove, but wasn't as successful in 2022.

The one-time All-Star appeared in just 86 games due to injuries and clubbed 12 home runs while slashing .213/.276/.401. Although he missed time last season, signing Duvall still could give Boston some needed flexibility after losing Trevor Story to injury.

Duval likely would pencil in as the team's starting center fielder heading into the 2023 campaign and give the team the option to move Enrique Hernandez to either middle infield position as they await the return of Story.

The former Cincinnati Red has mainly played left and right field throughout his career, but began playing center field in 2020 at the big league level and has spent time at the position at points in each season since. Even though Duvall missed time last season, he still put up some intriguing metrics. Duvall was in the 88th percentile for outs above average in 2022 to go along with being in the 78th percentile in arm strength and 67th percentile in spring speed.

Boston could use a power boost and Duvall would provide that if he is fully healthy in 2023. Duvall has surpassed 31 or more home runs three times throughout his career and cleared the 100-RBI threshold twice. The Red Sox had the 20th most home runs in 2022 and haven't gained much ground in the power department.

A deal for Duvall also would Boston more flexibility for a trade if the team opted to go that route. If Duvall was the team's everyday center fielder and Hernandez was in the infield, young outfielder Jarren Duran likely wouldn't have consistent playing time. Boston has been connected to the Miami Marlins in trade talks for a pitcher of late so maybe adding Duran to the mix could help get a deal done.

No deal has been agreed to, but rumors certainly are flowing around Boston.

