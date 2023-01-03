Red Sox-Marlins Trade Appears Highly Likely Based On Recent Reports

The two east-coast franchises appear to be a perfect trade match

Could the Boston Red Sox be on the precipice for a splash trade with the Miami Marlins?

As more information continues to be leaked, a transaction between the two clubs appears to be likely, if not imminent.

"The Boston Red Sox have emerged as a potential partner (for the Marlins)," Miami Herald's Barry Jackson wrote Monday. "Boston, in desperate need of controllable starting pitching -- and Miami, in desperate need of controllable quality bats -- would seem a good trade match. But they haven’t been able to agree on a deal."

Jackson heavily implied the two sides are actively in discussions, but have yet to land on a deal that makes sense for both parties.

Between Edward Cabrera, Pablo López and Trevor Rodgers, the Marlins are loaded with young pitching talent. It has been reported all offseason that Miami would be willing to part ways with at least one of their young fireballers in exchange for improved offense.

Jackson noted that Miami is interested in both first baseman Triston Casas and super utility prospect Ceddanne Rafaela -- who rank No. 2 and No. 3 in the Red Sox's farm system according to MLB Pipeline, respectively.

It was also noted a couple of weeks earlier that Marlins middle infielder Joey Wendle was one potential trade target for Boston according to The Athletic's Chad Jennings.

Boston is in desperate need of a middle infielder, lacks pitching, and has a plethora of young position players at the top of their farm system.

Miami has a serviceable middle infielder available, a plethora of young controllable starters but lacks the offensive firepower to be competitive.

A trade between the Red Sox and Marlins should be a slam dunk at some point in the offseason.

