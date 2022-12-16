Ex-Red Sox Fan Favorite Signs Big Deal With White Sox, Ending Reunion Hopes

One of the top free agents left on the market reportedly is off the board -- and he happens to be a once prominent member of the Boston Red Sox.

A former fan favorite, who has bounced around in recent years, has found what he hopes to be his new home for the foreseeable future.

Outfielder Andrew Benintendi signed a five-year, $75 million deal with the Chicago White Sox according to ESPN's Jesse Rodgers and Jeff Passan.

The 28-year-old slugger revamped his swing in recent years to improve his contact ability -- and now is getting rewarded despite a decline in power.

Benny hit .304 with 31 extra-base hits including five home runs, 51 RBIs and a .722 OPS in 126 games between the Kansas City Royals and New York Yankees last season. It was the first All-Star campaign of his career, though it ended with a wrist injury that kept him out of the postseason.

Many thought, or were at least hoping that Benintendi could be a leadoff candidate for the Red Sox next season. The team has struggled to find someone to fit said role since the departures of both Benintendi and Mookie Betts.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom chose to roll the dice with Japanese outfielder Masataka Yoshida on a five-year, $90 million deal instead.

If Benny turns out to be a more productive player during the same stretch, you can bank on the Red Sox front office hearing about it.

There's no guarantee that Benintendi would've even considered a return after being dealt prior to the 2021 season, but fans aren't always to most logical in that respect.

While it's more of a gamble, Yoshida fits what the Red Sox need more than Benny. Boston's group of Alex Verdugo, Kiké Hernandez, Rob Refsnyder and Jarren Duran combined for just 26 home runs last year. Benny would only add five more to the list.

Yoshida hit 21 home runs last season in the Nippon Professional Baseball league on top of stellar offensive production across the board.

We'll have to wait and see if his ability translates to the major league level, but Yoshida makes more sense than Benintendi, even if the latter was beloved in Boston.

