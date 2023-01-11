Red Sox Seeking Multiple Middle Infielders; Here Are Three Strong Free-Agent Fits

Boston will open the season without their top two middle infielders from a year ago

The Boston Red Sox knew they would enter the 2023 season without longtime superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts and planned on finding a serviceable replacement.

With the latest news of Trevor Story missing significant time after undergoing elbow surgery (likely six-to-nine months), the need for middle infield depth has taken a more dire turn.

Fortunately, Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom is ready to fortify the roster with new talent.

"Bloom on whether Sox need to add two up-the-middle starters: 'It doesn’t even need to be limited to two,'" The Boston Globe's Alex Speier tweeted Tuesday.

With that said, here are three logical fits to fill both Xander Bogaerts and Trevor Story's shoes -- at least in part -- for the 2023 season:

Elvis Andrus -- 3.0 bWAR in 2022

The 34-year-old hit .249 with 49 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .707 OPS in 149 games between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox last season.

Andrus is an above-average defensive shortstop with some pop in his bat. He made a lot of sense before Story's surgery, and should be seen as a must-have at this point.

Here's a full breakdown of Andus's game and why it makes sense for Boston to add him into the fold:

Two-Time All-Star Free Agent Elvis Andrus Could Be Perfect Xander Bogaerts Replacement

Josh Harrison -- 1.4 bWAR in 2022

The longtime Pittsburgh Pirates utility man and two-time All-Star would be a welcome addition to a middle infield that currently features Christian Arroyo and a pair of empty lockers.

Harrison, 35, hit .256 with 28 extra-base hits including seven home runs, 27 RBIs and a .687 OPS in 199 games with the White Sox last season.

He's primarily a second baseman, but logged 23 games at third base, two games at shortstop and two games in left field. He's logged significant time all over the diamond with the exception of first base, center field and catcher in his 12-year career.

Overall, Harrison was in the 84th percentile in Outs Above Average last season -- which the Red Sox could use.

José Iglesias -- 1.2 bWAR in 2022

Would the veteran journeyman want to return to Boston for a third stint?

It would make a lot of sense for both sides, and his 23-game stretch in a Red Sox uniform for the 2021 season was immensely successful -- he hit .356 with a .915 OPS.

The 33-year-old has been reduced to a league-average defender and is the definition of a slap hitter -- in the first percentile of average exit velocity -- but could still provide plenty of value.

Iglesias hit .292 with 33 extra-base hits including three home runs, 47 RBIs and a .708 OPS in 118 games with the Colorado Rockies last season. He ranked in the 98th percentile in chase rate and 95th percentile in strikeout rate -- 56 K's in 467 plate appearances.

While Andrus could be considered a legitimate starting-caliber shortstop, Harrison and Iglesias make more sense as depth options while Story heals up. All three rarely strike out, with the two first two considered to be above-average defenders.

It would not be outlandish for the Red Sox to sign all three and feature a rotating cast of aging veterans.

More MLB: Ex-Yankees All-Star Slugger Linked To Red Sox; Would Boston Add Former Rival?