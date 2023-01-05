Two-Time All-Star Free Agent Would Be Perfect Xander Bogaerts Replacement

The Boston Red Sox appear to be heading in the right direction after dealing out the largest contract in franchise history to superstar third baseman Rafael Devers, but there's still plenty of work to do.

Boston has yet to make an addition to their middle infield after the departure of Xander Bogaerts, but there's still one option sitting in free agency that would make a lot of sense.

Two-time All-Star Elvis Andrus would be a strong addition to the Red Sox's lineup for the 2023 season.

The 34-year-old hit .249 with 49 extra-base hits including 17 home runs, 58 RBIs and a .707 OPS in 149 games between the Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox last season.

Paired with being in the 84 percentile in Outs Above Average, Andrus would be a notable addition to the roster. With Trevor Story already slotted into the lineup (97th percentile in Outs Above Average last season) the Red Sox could have a premier middle infield duo.

Andrus brings pop in his bat, strong defense and will not only be affordable but on a short-term deal.

With Bogaerts gone, the Red Sox almost certainly will pivot to short-term solutions until top prospect Marcelo Mayer is ready for the big leagues.

Andrus would be a solid all-around talent to bolster a lineup filled with question marks. He would also allow Story to stay at second base next season.

It would make a lot of sense for Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom to target Andrus as a middle infield upgrade.

More MLB: Ex-Astros Slugger Could Be Perfect Piece For Red Sox To Bolster Team's Depth