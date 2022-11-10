Skip to main content

Red Sox Trade Young Reliever In Effort To Clear Space On Roster

This right-hander didn't last too long in the Red Sox organization

The Boston Red Sox made what most would call a rather insignificant move Wednesday, but their latest trade does serve a greater purpose. 

The Red Sox dealt right-hander Easton McGee to the Seattle Mariners in exchange for cash considerations according to the Major League Baseball transaction wire.

McGee went 6-9 with a 5.43 ERA but posted an impressive 82-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 107 2/3 innings with Triple-A Durham this season.

The 24-year-old was claimed off of waivers by Boston after the Tampa Bay Rays let him go and was seen as a depth piece at most. On top of having an all-time name, McGee has a rare six-pitch mix and strong command over his repertoire. Unfortunately, he has yet to see those skills translate into success.

The biggest confusion for Red Sox fans when a move like this is made is: why would a big-market team like Boston need to trade for cash?

Well, frankly, they don't. What they did need to do is clear up spots on the 40-man roster so they can lock up minor leaguers who need to be placed on the official roster to avoid the Major League Baseball Rule-5 Draft. Gaining cash was a slightly better alternative than just cutting him outright.

The extra spot also makes free agency slightly easier, though there still are multiple players on the 40-man who could be deemed as easy cuts.

It was a good five-week run for McGee in Boston, but he'll now have a chance to join the Mariners, who just made the postseason for the first time since 2001.

More MLB: Red Sox Finally Reveal Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck's Roles For 2023

