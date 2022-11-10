Red Sox Finally Reveal Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck's Roles For 2023

It took two full seasons for Garrett Whitlock and Tanner Houck, but the Boston Red Sox finally revealed their roles on the roster before Opening Day.

"Red Sox told Garrett Whitlock he will almost certainly be a starter in 2023, per (Red Sox general manager) Brian O’Halloran," MassLive's Chris Cotillo tweeted Wednesday. "They also plan to have Tanner Houck build up as a starter but there’s still a chance he could pitch out of the bullpen."

The writing has been on the wall for a while in regard to Whitlock joining the rotation. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom did not give away this information, but when he was asked about Whitlock's role in early October, he immediately came to the defense of the right-hander's ability as a starter.

Prior to that, the extension Whitlock signed in April was another strong clue about his future. The 26-year-old has incentives in his contract based on innings pitched, meaning both sides agreed that starting was the best choice for his future.

While Whitlock did see a decline in production as a starter, he was thrown into the rotation mid-season with little time to build up and also was hampered by a hip injury for the majority of the season.

Even without the excuses, he posted a respectable 4.15 ERA in his first nine starts at the Major League Baseball level. While it's tough to lose one of the best bullpen weapons in the league, there shouldn't be any concern as to whether he can be an effective starter.

Don't believe me? How about Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez?

"Either place you put him he's going to be successful, and he's going to be a star," Martinez told "Inside The Red Sox" earlier in the month. "It doesn't matter if it's at the end of the bullpen, if he's a starter. I think as a starter his value is way up there. It's just a matter of committing 100% with conviction that you can be a starter and that you want to be a starter."

As far as Houck goes, he's still in a bit of limbo. He knows how to prepare this offseason, but also knows his role can change at a moment's notice. Ideally they will have a more definitive role for him at spring training, when the roster is completed. Given the number of starters already on the roster and the lack of reliable bullpen arms, my bet is on Houck staying in the bullpen for 2023.

More MLB: Here's Latest Reported Update On Red Sox, Xander Bogaerts, Rafael Devers Talks