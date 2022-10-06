Red Sox's Alex Cora Appoints Shortstop If Xander Bogaerts Does Not Re-Sign

There is a lot of uncertainty surrounding some of the core members of the Boston Red Sox, especially those currently filling key positions. Shortstop, however, is not a huge concern whether Xander Bogaerts returns or not.

While that's not to say Bogey's decision won't have a massive effect on the team one way or the other, it's nice to know that the backup plan up the middle is fairly strong.

While speaking at the end-of-season press conference Thursday, Red Sox manager Alex Cora was asked whether he thinks Trevor Story is a viable option at shortstop or if he planned on keeping him at second base next season.

"I do believe he can handle shortstop," Cora told reporters, as seen on NESN's broadcast. "I know a lot of people talk about his arm, but just watching him this year, going to his right, playing deep in the shift, he was never exposed. And he's a different type of shortstop than at second base.

"At second base he plays back and waits for the ball to get to him, when he plays short he plays fast and he's always on the run. To answer your question, I do believe he can handle shortstop."

At the beginning of the 2022 season, Cora was adamant that Story was purely a second baseman for Boston and would not see any reps at shortstop, even on Bogaerts' rest days. He kept to his word, as Story never played an inning outside of second base.

Cora and the Red Sox's brass appear much more willing to explore all options heading into 2023. If Bogaerts does depart, it would only make sense for Story -- a former Gold Glove award finalist at shortstop -- to slide over, assuming his arm is at full strength.

The Red Sox hope these ideas are nothing more than a brainstorm, as Boston's chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom claimed he will work on a new deal for Bogaerts "right away" and even gave a timeframe for when he hopes an agreement will be reached.

Similar comments were made about keeping superstar third baseman Rafeal Devers as a player to build around. A full season of Devers, Bogaerts, Story and the first base combination of Triston Casas and Eric Hosmer would be a dynamic infield.

If not, it looks like Story will join Devers on the left side of the diamond.

