Red Sox's Chaim Bloom Wants To Build Around Rafael Devers Long Term

It's starting to sound more likely that the Boston Red Sox and third baseman Rafael Devers could come to an agreement on a long-term deal before he hits the open market.

Devers is entering the final year of his deal and Boston will need to back up the brinks truck to retain his services for the long haul.

Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom was asked about possibly trading Devers this offseason in a similar fashion to how he dealt with superstar outfielder Mookie Betts.

"That isn't something on our radar," Bloom told reporters, as seen on NESN's broadcast Thursday. "Number one, first and foremost, he's a guy we want to build around and he's hugely important to what we're doing.

"We hope he's here not just next year but in years to come. And I think we're in a position now, we expect and fully intend to be able to put a really good team on the field that can win next year. That's really important. I don't see how we make life easier for ourselves by him not being a part of that."

Bloom has previously said how he'd be much more likely to extend Devers this time around than Betts a few years back, and has continued the same messaging throughout the season.

The Red Sox are in a positon to win next season and beyond despite their last-place finish in the American League East this season. They have a much stronger farm system, money to spend this offseason and deeper organization depth. All of that building would take a massive step backward with the departure of Devers.

