Red Sox Steal Pitcher From Rays With Waiver Claim Prior To Season's End

Boston snagged a lanky right-hander

The Boston Red Sox added some depth to their organization by swiping a 6-foot-6, 205-pound pitcher from their American League East rival Tampa Bay Rays prior to the final game of the regular season.

The Red Sox claimed Easton McGee off of waivers just days after his Major League Baseball debut Sunday. He threw three innings against the Houston Astros with one unearned run allowed, four hits and a strikeout.

The right-hander went 6-9 with a 5.43 ERA but posted an impressive 82-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 107 2/3 innings with Triple-A Durham this season. 

He boasts a six-pitch mix that includes a slider, sinker, cutter, changeup, curveball and four-seam fastball. His sinker and four-seamer sit in the low 90s but he's shown good control with both.

McGee is not a prospect to be overly excited about but he could provide some organizational depth for a team that was completely decimated by injuries this season.

The 24-year-old will have a chance to prove himself at spring training if he can stick on the 40-man roster throughout the winter. 

