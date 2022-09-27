Red Sox's Connor Seabold Seemingly Continues To Ignore Alex Cora's Demands

What is going on with Boston Red Sox right-hander Connor Seabold?

The 26-year-old reportedly was told to increase his changeup usage as the next stage of his development prior to his start against the Cincinnati Reds last Wednesday. After only throwing the pitch 13 times (15% usage rate), Cora noted that he did not see the changeup as much as he'd like, alluding to some possible tension.

Seabold's brief two-inning start that was cut short by a rain delay against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday was more of the same. He threw 28 fastballs, 13 sliders, eight changeups and five curveballs.

While taking his own path, Seabold allowed five runs (four earned) with five hits, two walks and two strikeouts.

Midway through the game, The Boston Globe's Alex Speier reinforced his initial report about the Red Sox wanting Seabold to throw more changeups.

"Despite facing plenty of lefties, Seabold has thrown changeups on just four of his first 31 pitches," Speier tweeted. "Red Sox want to see him incorporate it more heavily but he's predominantly working with his fastball and slider right now."

It makes sense for Seabold to use his changeup much more frequently, as it's his most effective swing-and-miss pitch. His 41% whiff rate with the changeup through five starts is not only elite but almost doubles his 20.8% whiff rate on his fastball and 21.9% whiff rate on his slider.

The biggest issue for Seabold appears to be his commitment to his fastball, which has an average velocity of just 92.1 mph with a batting average against of .425. His heater is getting crushed at the major league level yet he throws it 53.2% of the time.

Seabold will have to choose between leaning on his fastball or having a big league career. Right now he appears to be stubbornly choosing the former, which has resulted in an 0-4 record with an 11.29 ERA.

More MLB: Ex-Red Sox First-Round Pick DFA'd; Should They Bring Him Back?